Virgin Voyages Ups Travel Agent Commissions to 16 Percent

Virgin Voyages today announced the expansion of its “Brilliant To Do Business With” program, raising commission for travel agents to 16 percent.

This new commission structure is not a limited-time offer, and will be available to agents as part of the brand's ongoing commitment to the community which includes a policy of no NCFs, according to a press release, meaning that no portion of the base voyage fare is set aside, designated, deducted, or excluded from potential earnings.

"Our First Mates (travel agents) are a true extension of our team, and with a deep and long history of making our industry a success for so many years, we recognize how important their role is,” said Tom McAlpin, President and CEO for Virgin Voyages. “We have listened to our First Mates and they have told us what they need in order to be successful during this time. In turn, we are investing in our relationship by increasing our commission structure to 16 percent and honoring their role as essential pillars of the travel community.”

With the new 16 percent commission structure, First Mates will earn commission on the voyage fare, which, for future guests, is inclusive of dining at 20 eateries, all gratuities, free wifi, basic beverages, and unlimited group fitness classes. This is a combined value of more than $600 per guest.

In addition to the 16 percent commission structure, Virgin Voyages will also offer the “perfect ten”, which covers an additional 10 percent commission on pre voyage sales. This includes shore excursions, hotel, bar, spa treatments and more. The 10 percent commission structure is paid on everything sold before the voyage, with the exception of taxes and fees.