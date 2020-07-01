Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) has announced that its new flagship Amy Johnson (the current Pacific Dawn) is already over 50 percent sold for 2021.

Passengers can look forward to a buy one, get one free promotion extending through July 31, 2020.

The company said that the ship joins the fleet next year with capacity for 1,400 passengers, and plans to sail year-round alongside the Columbus from London Tilbury.

Among the highlights, the Amy Johnson sails from London Tilbury June 20 on a 22-night Arctic Voyage Greenland & Iceland Experience including an overnight stop in Reykjavik and six calls in Greenland.

There's also a sailing on November 10 that spans 36 nights. The Best of the West Indies Winter Escape cruises through the Caribbean. From Antigua, St Maarten, St Kitts & Nevis, Dominica and St Lucia to Grenada, Tobago, St Vincent and Barbados passengers can enjoy sun-splashed days and tropical sunsets, the company said. Calls in Spain, Portugal, Cape Verde and the dramatic Azores add extra interest to the transatlantic crossings.



