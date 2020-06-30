Kontiki Small-Yacht Expeditions to Launch This Fall

Kontiki Expeditions will launch their maiden voyages this fall in Ecuador, according to a press release.

The company said its product is a new concept in luxury ocean vacations focusing on conscious travel and immersive experiences.

Kontiki’s first two itineraries, The Toquilla Expedition and The Spondylus Expedition, travel along the Ecuadorian coast and take full advantage of the country’s wealth of birds, animals, flora, fauna, indigenous foods and cultural traditions while adhering to a philosophy of sustainability and giving back to communities.

“We are pioneers in offering luxury sea expeditions along seldom-traveled routes,” commented Carlos Nuñez, Founder and CEO. “Our new expeditions reveal the beauty and authenticity of coastal Ecuador, passing through small, uncrowded towns and historical sites; forests and wetlands; pristine beaches; and protected ecological reserves,” he continued.

A fundamental part of the Kontiki program is supporting the communities visited while also enriching the guest experience, the company said.

“We believe strongly that conscious travel is especially important as we connect our guests with local communities. Giving back is as important as receiving,” Nuñez noted.

The first ship is scheduled to set sail in December. Initially introducing with two eight-day itineraries.

Kontiki’s yachts feature only nine staterooms each.

The programs are led by 10 crew members and two local experts committed to sustainability and conscious travel, according to documentation.

Onboard, wellness professionals, naturalist guides and a local chef add to the distinctive Kontiki experience.