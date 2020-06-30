Emerald Waterways Brand Will Launch in Australia

Scenic Group announced that its Emerald Waterways river cruise brand is launching in Australia from early July.

Evergreen Cruises & Tours has been marketing the Emerald Waterways river cruise brand in Australia, since it was established in 2014, according to a statement.

The Emerald Waterways brand and product was created to offer high quality, four star and exceptional value river cruising in Europe, complimenting the luxury segment that is driven by the Scenic Luxury Cruises sister brand globally, the company said.

Anthony Laver, Group General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Scenic Group said: “The growth and success of the Emerald Waterways brand has been outstanding. Starting with two deluxe, custom-built river cruise ships in Europe, Emerald Waterways has since grown into a highly successful international brand, with a fleet of nine Star-Ships across Europe and South East Asia. In 2021, we will launch Emerald Azzurra, a new super yacht sailing the Adriatic, Mediterranean and Red Sea, with the Emerald Yacht Cruises brand.”

Both the Evergreen and Emerald Waterways brands proudly share the same values, according to the news announcement.

The river cruise experience and value pricing will stay the same, only the brand name will change.

“Like Evergreen, Emerald Waterways has always promised exceptional value river cruising. With a winning blend of inclusions, excellence and innovation, Emerald Waterways has won multiple awards and legions of fans around the world,” said Angus Crichton, Director Sales, Marketing & Product. “Having successfully launched in New Zealand two years ago, it makes sense to introduce Emerald Waterways as a standalone brand in Australia.”