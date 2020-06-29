Naval Rocha Schedules Two Cruise Projects

Business is good for Portugal’s Nava Rrocha Shipyard, which specializes in small cruise ships is reporting what it called a flurry of activity in 2020 as it successfully navigates the COVID-19 outbreak and prepares for a packed order book in the coming months - including two cruise ship projects.

Commercial Director Sergio Rodrigues said the shipyard had recorded several landmarks during a highly memorable period in its history - completing its first multi-million Euro refit for a seismic survey vessel before managing its first BWTS (Ballast Water Treatment System) installation.

“In these extraordinary times Naval Rocha continues to be active and operational,” said Rodrigues. “We are carefully navigating our way through the pandemic to ensure our shipyard remains safe, healthy and open for business in order to provide our clients with fast, reliable and efficient ship repair solutions. Following several landmark projects in the first half of 2020 we are now looking to the future with optimism and a busy order book for the third and fourth quarters of the year. While these are uncertain times our sights remain firmly fixed on remaining active and driving growth in key markets. Our orderbook for the second half of 2020 involves a steady stream of projects including three high profile BWTS installations, as we further cement our position as a specialist in this area.

“In terms of key growth markets, Navalrocha is also enjoying significant success in the research vessel and tugboat sectors. Our yard is increasingly well placed to cater for the LPG, product carrier and small-scale LNG markets due to its proximity to major Portuguese ports including Sines, Leixoes and Aveiro, while our competitive rates, fast turnaround times, reliability and growing track record place us in strong stead to capitalise on this expanding market. Meanwhile, ‘out of season’ cruise sector work involving widescale refurbishments present large opportunities, alongside the fast-expanding domestic livestock carrier market, where we have built an extensive track record.”

Among projects, in late January Naval Rocha welcomed the Ice Lady Patagonia II catamaran sailing yacht for a 7sevenday repair project involving work to propeller shafts and the rudder system as well as scraping and high pressure washing to the hull. This followed an underwater inspection from a team of divers. Another standout project in early 2020 involved the Santa Maria Manuela sailing vessel which underwent a reclassification in Dock 2. The 19-day project saw a range of work carried out including blasting, painting, mechanical work, piping and tank treatment.

Moving into early Summer, Navalrocha completed a pier side project for the SeaDream II Cruise Vessel. Minor repair work involved steel work and piping. Shortly after a second tugboat, Reboport’s Monforte, arrived for reclassification. This 20-day project involved mechanical, piping renewal and blasting.

Rodrigues said one of Navalrocha’s greatest assets is its strategic location in the sheltered Tagus Bay with more than 300 days of sunshine every year.

"Our yard is able to offer a fast and cost-effective solution to ship companies looking to avoid the congested Strait of Gibraltar or Mediterranean,” he said. “The scale of the operation, with three dedicated drydocks, also places us at an advantage ensuring every project receives priority treatment from a 70-strong workforce and cluster of sub-contractors based on site.”