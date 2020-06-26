Cruise Ships Find Shelter in Var Provence

Toulon Bay

A number of cruise ships have found shelter for lay up in Var Provence, with the Silver Explorer arriving last weekend in Toulon Bay and becoming the third ship docked at the La Seyne-sur-Mer cruise terminal, alongside the Silver Cloud and Club Med 2.

This is a first for La Seyne cruise terminal, even though these ships are not active but are waiting to resume their service, which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement.

The Silver Explorer is berthed on the northern part of the pier having joined the Silver Cloud which arrived from the UK on May 31.

The Club Med 2, a sailing vessel, has been at the port since May 8 following a transit from the Caribbean, although she recently took a 48-hour trip to Barcelona. 

Five of nine Silversea ships are currently at French ports, as the Shadow, Whisper and Wind are in Marseille. 

 

