American Queen Announces New Flexible Booking Policy

American Queen Steamboat Company will resume operations in July and has introduced a new flexible change policy.

The new policy was developed so that guests can feel protected when booking their cruises knowing they can change their reservation for any personal reason up to 24 hours before embarkation, according to a statement. 

New Flexible Change Policy
• Guests can cancel any 2020 reservation up to 24 hours before sailing and redeem a future cruise credit.
• The future cruise certificate will include voyage fare, hotel packages, city stay packages and insurance. Port fees will be refunded as normal.
• The Future Cruise Certificate is valid for travel in 2020, 2021, or 2022.
• This policy is in effect until 12/31/2020.

