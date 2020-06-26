Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Norway Enables Coastal Cruising

Minister of Trade and Industry, Iselin Nybo, with Captain Rune Andreassen aboard Hurtigruten’s Fridtjof Nansen

The Norwegian government has officially announced that it will allow “Hurtigruten and other cruise” lines to carry foreign passengers along the coast of Norway.

The ruling is so far until July 20, 2020.

Ships are not allowed to make port calls or land passengers or crew. However, they will be able to offer activities in Norwegian waters, such as kayaking, using the ships’ equipment.

Hurtigruten plans to carry German guests who will not leave the ship, but instead enjoy expedition activities such as zodiac tours and kayaking.

In order to do coastal sailings, cruise lines must also submit COVID-19 protocols for approval by Norwegian authorities before they are allowed to sail.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Iselin Nybo, said in a prepared statement that this is the first step in a gradual opening of the country.

“As we move forward, we hope to continue the process of gradually opening up.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 237,130 Berths | $65 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Valencia

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking