Norway Enables Coastal Cruising

The Norwegian government has officially announced that it will allow “Hurtigruten and other cruise” lines to carry foreign passengers along the coast of Norway.

The ruling is so far until July 20, 2020.

Ships are not allowed to make port calls or land passengers or crew. However, they will be able to offer activities in Norwegian waters, such as kayaking, using the ships’ equipment.

Hurtigruten plans to carry German guests who will not leave the ship, but instead enjoy expedition activities such as zodiac tours and kayaking.

In order to do coastal sailings, cruise lines must also submit COVID-19 protocols for approval by Norwegian authorities before they are allowed to sail.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Iselin Nybo, said in a prepared statement that this is the first step in a gradual opening of the country.

“As we move forward, we hope to continue the process of gradually opening up.”