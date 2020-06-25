Paul Gauguin Cruises Offers Two Week Sale

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced a two-week sale select Tahiti, French Polynesia, and South Pacific voyages.

Paul Gauguin is offering savings of up to $3,050 per person off select voyages aboard The Gauguin when booked by July 8, 2020. Roundtrip airfare between Los Angeles and Papeete, Tahiti, is also included.

Additionally, deposits on these sailings have been reduced to $250 per person. On board, guests will enjoy the highest standards of luxury, quality, and all-inclusive value sailing to South Pacific destinations that are the cruise line’s specialty. Qualifying voyages are:

Tahiti & the Society Islands (7 nights):

• September 12, 2020–now from only $5,295 per person

• September 19, 2020–now from only $5,295 per person

Society Islands & Tahiti Iti (7 nights):

• August 22, 2020–now from only $5,295 per person

• September 26, 2020–now from only $5,295 per person

• December 19, 2020–now from only $5,295 per person

Society Islands & Tuamotus (10 nights):

• November 11, 2020–now from only $5,695 per person