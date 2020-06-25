SeaDream Back in Action in Norway

SeaDream’s first Norwegian voyage set sail from Oslo on Saturday, June 20.

Responding to demand, the company grew capacity for the summer in Norway from one ship and nine voyages to two ships and 18 voyages, according to a press release.

Thanks to their size, SeaDream’s 110-guest ships are able to quickly adapt their itineraries to comply with government regulations. the company said.

SeaDream said it chose to deploy to Norway this summer for its extremely low incidence of COVID-19. The destinations were hand-picked by SeaDream’s CEO and Founder, Atle Brynestad.

“We are very proud to be the first luxury line to resume operations. Our preparation has paid off as we are able to maintain the experience of luxury onboard while ensuring everyone’s health, comfort, and safety,” said SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad. “Everyone around the world has been affected by the health crisis. This historic moment feels like good news not just to our team, but our industry as a whole.”