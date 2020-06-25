Maldives to Welcome Cruise Ships Once Again

The Government of the Maldives is allowing cruise ships to call again in August, and has released a comprehensive 28-page document, Guidelines for Restarting Tourism in the Maldives.

Cruise ships and yachts arriving in the Maldives are mainly exempt from the new general tourism guidelines and must adhere to International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations and guidelines.

Cruise ships and yachts will not be allowed to embark or disembark passengers on or off inhabited islands until August 1, 2020.

However, embarkation and disembarkation of passengers and crew at international airports (in possession of valid air tickets if disembarking) will be permitted.

Additionally, vessels which do not fall under IMO regulations shall be exempt from this requirement and disembark onto islands with the approval from Port Health.

Neil Shorthouse, founder and chief executive of Shorthouse Hospitality International, provided guidance and advice on the document with a specific focus on reassuring how safe the cruise sector is.