Carnival Crew Delivers A Very Special Father’s Day

Carnival Breeze nurses Christine Anne and John helped deliver a very special Father’s Day gift to a family on Saturday when another passenger unexpectedly went into labor at 37,000 feet onboard an Emirates Airline flight from London to Manila.

Christine Anne and John were being repatriated home from Carnival Breeze when they responded to a PA announcement asking for medical personnel to assist in an in-flight situation, according to a statement.

Mother and baby girl are doing fine. And her name?  Sky.

Christine Anne and John were supposed to be on another flight a few days earlier but apparently it was all meant to be, Carnival said.

