Broward Commission Approves Port Everglades Growth Plan

Port Everglades received unanimous approval on its 20-Year Master/Vision Plan Update from the Broward County Board of County Commissioners, according to a press release.

The Port Everglades Master/Vision Plan, updated from 2014, is a comprehensive blueprint for five, 10 and 20 years of development and capital improvements.

“This 20-Year Master/Vision Plan update is comprehensive and strategically paves the way for future growth and progress at Port Everglades. Cruise, cargo and fuel operations generate billions of dollars of economic activity and creates thousands of jobs and personal income. It also offers tremendous opportunities for small businesses to grow and prosper here in Broward County and throughout the world. The Port remains very successful, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. This Master/Vision update keeps us moving forward, even in the face of adversity. The future is very promising at Port Everglades,” said Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness.

The Port Everglades Master/Vision Plan updates and identifies 50 projects, of which nearly half will be completed or underway in the next five to 10 years.

Highlights include: