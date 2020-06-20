Fred. Olsen Guests Select 'Four Ladies in Lisbon' For Next Fleet Meeting

Guests have named Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ third fleet get-together Four Ladies in Lisbon in a social media poll, ahead of the event in October 2021, according to a press release.

Last week, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines gave guests the chance to vote for their favourite name for the upcoming event. There were three names to choose from – Four Fred.s in Lisbon, Four Ladies in Lisbon, and Four B’s in Lisbon – as well as the opportunity for voters to suggest their own

Other options that were put forward included Fred.s Portuguese Parade, Fred.s Lisbon Liaison and Liners in Lisbon.

The vote closed on Sunday evening with Four Ladies in Lisbon the winner, attracting a total of 63% of all votes.

Ben Williams, Head of Digital at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“It was great to get our guests involved in the naming of this event. So many have been enjoying our virtual cruising programme online, and this was the perfect way to say thank you for all their support.

“We had some fun looking over the entries as they came in, with some of the more entertaining options including ‘Four Lucky Ladies in Lisbon’, ‘Four Legends in Lisbon’ and ‘Four Portuguese Tarts’, but we had a clear winner."

Fred. Olsen’s four ships – Balmoral, Braemar, Boudicca and Black Watch – will come together in Lisbon on Oct. 22, 2021 The new fleet get-together was launched in April, following the cancellation of the planned Four Fred.s in Funchal event, which was due to take place on April 4, 2020.