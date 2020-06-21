Wartsila to Design and Equip Battery Powered Ferries

Wärtsilä announced it has won the contract to design and equip two new zero-emissions ferries.

The ships are to be built for Norwegian operator Boreal Sjö at Holland Shipyards in the Netherlands.

The orders with Wärtsilä for the design and the equipment were placed in April 2020, according to a press release.

The Wärtsilä ship design is tailored to the operating and route profiles of the two double-ended shuttle ferries, according to a statement.

Included in the design concept is the optimization of energy consumption.

In addition to the design, for each ferry Wärtsilä will supply the thruster motors, batteries, onboard and shore-based battery charging equipment, the back-up generators and various electrical systems.

The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in the beginning of 2021 and the ships are expected to start commercial operations in autumn 2021.

“This project is an excellent example of Wärtsilä’s extensive capabilities in delivering optimal design and integrated equipment solutions. These battery-powered ferries represent the future in environmental sustainability, and their design is the result of the years of R&D that Wärtsilä has invested in smart marine solutions to lower the carbon footprint of shipping,” said René Zuidam, Account Manager, Newbuild Sales, Wärtsilä Marine.

“Both Wärtsilä and Holland Shipyards Group have extensive experience in the electrification of vessels and a shared vision to provide sustainable solutions to the transport sector. The combined expertise of both organizations form an excellent base for a valuable and successful cooperation,” added Marco Hoogendoorn, Director, Holland Shipyards.

The two ferry designs are not identical. One is for a 30-meter-long vessel capable of carrying 10 cars and approximately 100 passengers, while the other is for a 50-meter-long vessel for 35 cars and 149 passengers, including crew.

The ferries will serve the Launes – Kvellandstrand – Launes, and Abelnes – Andabeløy – Abelnes routes in Norway.