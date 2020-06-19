Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

American Queen Announces Promotion with Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

American Empress

American Queen Steamboat Company has announced its offer of special promotional pricing to Uniworld Boutique River Cruises travelers impacted by the river cruise line’s suspended summer cruises.

AQSC, which resumes operations on July 20, will offer impacted Uniworld guests a special offer on summer 2020 AQSC cruises. Uniworld will reciprocate with a special offer for AQSC guests to cruise in Europe, Russia, China, Vietnam and Cambodia, India, Egypt or Peru in 2021, according to a press release.

“While we sail in different regions, this alliance makes perfect sense as both AQSC and Uniworld guests have come to expect the best in onboard and shoreside experiences, and we can offer that high level of service to guests who want to sail this July and August,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “We are excited to offer Uniworld guests exclusive promotional pricing and welcome them onboard as we resume operations this summer.”

The American Duchess will be the first of AQSC’s fleet to set sail on July 20-27, 2020 from St. Louis (Alton) to Minneapolis (Red Wing) with the Mark Twain’s Mississippi cruise, which includes a pre-cruise hotel stay on July 19 in St. Louis. The American Empress, American Countess and American Queen will follow later this summer.

“While we wish we could welcome guests back onboard Uniworld cruises at this time, we hope this special offer from American Queen Steamboat Company will allow our guests to still enjoy all of the things they love about river cruising while exploring America’s rivers and riverside communities,” added Ellen Bettridge, President & CEO of Uniworld. “We trust AQSC to take excellent care of our guests while we prepare to resume operations in the near future and look forward to sharing a special opportunity for guests of AQSC to expand their love of river cruising abroad in 2021.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 237,130 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Neosan Labs

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking