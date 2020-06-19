Puerto Rico Set to Open on July 15

Puerto Rico has recently marked its third phase of economic reopening for the U.S. jurisdiction, with recreation and tourism at its forefront, and plans to fully re-open by mid July.

Currently, the destination's popular attractions and tourist locations are open for Island residents, according to a press release.

Hotels in Puerto Rico have remained open throughout, and with this recent update, common and commercial spaces, such as pools, bars, restaurants and shops within hotels are able to operate at 50% capacity in order to promote social distancing.

Tourist attractions and popular sites are also open during this phase. Tour operators and businesses that rent equipment used for activities related to touristic experiences are also authorized to resume their operations.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), the government's Tourism Ministry, designed and implemented rigorous standards that all tourism businesses must comply with before restarting their operations. With the Tourism Health and Safety Program released on May 5, Puerto Rico became one of the first travel destinations to issue guidelines specifically designed to safeguard the highest health and safety standards at all tourism businesses.

"We mean it when we say we want to aim for a gold standard in health and safety. All tourism-related businesses must comply and practice the guidelines included in this comprehensive program. The PRTC will also inspect and certify over 350 hotels and operators over the next four months that must comply with these standards. We are certain that the assurances and security these measures provide, coupled with the experiences that make Puerto Rico such an attractive destination, will play a vital role in the short-term recovery of the travel industry of the Island," said the executive director of the PRTC, Carla Campos.

The safe experience begins at the arrival process. The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU/LMM), the Island's main airport, in collaboration with the Puerto Rico National Guard, is using advanced technology to automatically gage incoming travelers' temperature and has staff on site to administer a quick health check-up to passengers arriving to the Island. Free and voluntary COVID-19 testing is also available on site. The airport has remained open and, unlike other Caribbean destinations, Puerto Rico has not closed its borders. Currently, Puerto Rico manages approximately 200 daily operations which include cargo, passenger and general aviation flights.

The Government of Puerto Rico is also working on exception to the mandatory 14-day quarantine that remains in effect, for passengers arriving on or after July 15 that provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Further details as it relates to these requirements will be provided in upcoming days as Puerto Rico gets operationally ready for hosting travelers.