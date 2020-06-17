UnCruise Adventures Confirms 2020 Summer Sailings

Dan Blanchard, CEO

UnCruise Adventures has confirmed that its 2020 Alaska sailings will start on August 1.

“As one of the first companies to restart service, this is a pivotal moment for the travel industry and Alaska,” said UnCruise Adventures Owner and CEO Dan Blanchard (pictured). “These initial departures represent a re-framing of what adventure travelers are increasingly looking for, small groups, inclusion, and human connection.”

The initial Alaska sailing will take guests roundtrip from Juneau to Juneau on its seven-night Glacier Bay National Park Adventure with an enhanced wilderness itinerary. 

UnCruise said that its ability to set sail prior to other operators highlights the benefits of small, American-flagged ships with a local presence and the quick actions taken by the company in conscientious collaborations to restart travel.

nCruise Adventures has taken strong measures to implement health safety standards with a coronavirus protocol plan recently released on their website.

“How we structure our recovery efforts with new health safety standards, establish partnerships and operate with a small footprint will continue to define our industry and the pristine environments we visit for decades to come,” added Blanchard. “The market is showing a growing interest in off-the-beaten-path destinations and that is what we do best. We’ve been social distancing since 1996.” 

