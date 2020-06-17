American Queen Steamboat Company has announced a new timeline for the resumption of operations across three of its vessels for the 2020 season, according to a press release.

The American Duchess will resume service on July 20 as previously announced. While the American Empress will suspend services through July 19, and the American Countess and American Queen will suspend service through August 8.

The decision to further delay operations on the American Empress, American Countess and American Queen was made in an abundance of caution due to local regulatory compliance and ongoing governmental restrictions across ports, cities and public institutions, the company said.

“Here at AQSC, we are beyond thrilled to begin cruising again this July 20. We would like to thank our guests whose continued support, enthusiasm and excitement to sail again has continued to inspire the AQSC family,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “We hope that with this extended suspension and our ongoing work with local partners in each of the communities we visit will help bring our guests back to the river and allow us to continue offering the same high quality, extraordinary cruise experience they are desiring.”

The decision to update the 2020 season timeline follows AQSC’s recent partnership announcement with Ochsner Health, a leading Louisiana-based healthcare provider, and its new company-wide health and safety protocols.

"Throughout this entire process, our number one priority has been and will remain the wellbeing of our guests, crew and partners,” added Waggoner. “With our recent Ochsner Health partnership in addition to our enhanced health and safety protocols, we look forward to welcoming guests back on board next month in July.”

The American Duchess, which sails on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, intends to resume operations with the July 20-27 Mark Twain’s Mississippi sailing from St. Louis, MO (Alton) to Minneapolis, MN (Red Wing) as previously announced.

The American Empress, which sails the Columbia and Snake rivers, will extend its suspension through July 19, 2020.

The American Countess will extend its suspension through August 8, 2020.

The American Queen, which sails on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, will extend its suspension through August 8, 2020.