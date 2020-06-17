Jan Meyer Takes the Helm in Papenburg

Jan Meyer, the CEO of Meyer Turku since 2014, will now focus his efforts in Germany as Managing Director of Meyer Werft.

At the same time Tim Meyer, managing director of Meyer Werft since 2016, will take over the position of the CEO at Meyer Turku.

The changes will take place after the summer, according to a press release.

“As a long term strategy of continuous exchange between the yards on all levels it was since the beginning planned to rotate the leadership at some suitable time in the future. The acute situation caused by the corona crisis will require and lead to major changes on all yards. As these changes and new structures will be implemented, it is now a good timing to carry out a family internal leadership switch between Jan and Tim," said Bernard Meyer, chairman of Meyer Turku Oy and managing director of Meyer Werft.

“The three yards in Papenburg, Turku and Warnemünde are already working closely together. We are learning from each other by implementing knowledge and experience of all locations. Already today, we are seeing the benefits of this cooperation. The exchange of people between the locations is essential and a success factor for the future. During my six years in Turku, my family and I have been very welcomed and supported here in Finland and we are very thankful for that," added Jan Meyer. "The time at the shipyard has been very intensive and personally inspiring, we have made many changes and investments, faced and made through many challenges together with our teams and partners. And still some further challenges are remaining – especially with this new situation. Through the cross-site collaboration, I will also in the future remain well connected and engaged with Turku."

“I feel excited to get to work even more closely together with the shipbuilders and partners in Turku and of course also to get to know Finland and its people personally. We are encouraging an exchange between the yards on all levels and want to act as role models here," added Tim Meyer.

Commenting on coronavirus, Bernard Meyer said: "Our shipyard went through many different times. We have to be always aware: If we take the right and bold steps, taking into account our changes, we will emerge stronger from this crisis than before."