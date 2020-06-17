Azamara Brings Its Onboard Celebrations to Life Through a Series of Virtual Events

Following the success of Azamara’s first-ever virtual consumer event for its high performing advisors earlier this month, the brand will continue the series on Thursday, June 25 for Virtuoso agencies, where travel advisors will be encouraged to invite their top clients to join the festivities, according to a press release.

Hosted by Nils Lindstad, AVP, Sales & Trade Support; Eric De Gray, Cruise Director (Azamara Journey); and Captain Johannes Tysse, Ship Captain (Azamara Journey), attendees are in for a special treat as Azamara will provide the opportunity to go behind-the-scenes of their one-of-a-kind onboard evening event.

One of Azamara’s mixologists will instruct participants to prepare a special cocktail to sip during the presentation and end with a special performance from Eric, from his home in Toronto, Canada. Advisors and their clients will then get an inside look of the onboard experience, including the international cuisines served onboard and the various entertainment shows guests can experience.

In addition to getting a taste of the onboard festivities, travel advisors will have the opportunity to hear from Captain Tysse and De Gray directly, discussing their stories aboard the Azamara Journey and their favorite destinations around the world. Linstad will also provide insight to various sailings, including Country-Intensives Voyages, itineraries dedicated to sailing around one country and providing guests the opportunity to fully immerse in its culture, as well as a virtual tour of the ships.

Virtuoso travel advisors can sign up for the event through a registration link: https://bit.ly/VirtuosoJune25. Future events will be announced in the coming weeks. r.