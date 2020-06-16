New Report Available on U.S. Domestic River Market

Cruise Industry News has released the 2021 USA River Market Report, profiling close-to-home cruising in the United States on rivers.

The report, available instantly as a PDF download, details the U.S. domestic cruising market, with growth projections through 2027.

The domestic U.S. river cruise market will continue its growth trend through the 2020s, with established operators adding capacity combined with the entrance of Viking to the domestic cruising scene.

The business model has small ships sailing on freshwater U.S. rivers and catering to an older but affluent American passenger base that wants to stay close to home.

With 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day through 2030, the demographics are good.

Included in this 54-page 2021 USA River Market Report

An original and in-depth analysis of the domestic river cruising business in the United States.

A look at what is driving demand for market growth and new players in the market.

Everything you need to know about the USA river market, "Close to Home Cruising."

Growth projections in the segment through 2027.

Market shares by operator, river and relevant datasets.

Operators covered: American Cruise Line, American Queen Steamboat Company, Viking, UnCruise, Lindblad Expeditions, Blount.

Product differentiation - different types of river vessels.

Table of Contents Preview

Independently researched data.

All key companies profiled.

Release date: June 2020.

Excel Addendum

An Excel file is now an added option to this report, based on customer feedback and demand.

The Excel file provides a list of ships in the market, berths and estimated capacity by year.

Excel file covers 2020-2027 and provides an excellent base for modeling capacity and supply data.

For customers purchasing the Excel dataset to go with this report, the Excel file will be delivered within 24 hours of your purchase via a separate email.

