Enchantment of the Seas Arrives in Trinidad to Disembark Crew Following Quarantine

Royal Caribbean International's Enchantment of the Seas is on the scene in Trinidad's Port of Spain where 307 Trinidad and Tobago nationals are onboard the vessel and hoping to go home. 

The ship arrived on Friday, and following an agreement between Royal Caribbean Cruises and Trinidad goverment officials, the ship will stay for a 14-day quarantine period.

If crew show no symptoms they will be allowed to disembark and travel home.

To set a baseline, local doctors and nurses were onhand on Friday dressed in full PPE gear to test all crew aboard the ship that are planning to disembark. Those individuals will now spend 14 days in quarantine onboard the ship.

The ship is expected to stay at anchor off Trinidad for a 12-day period, before returning to a pier for another round of testing.

 

