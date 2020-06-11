Crystal Moves Serenity to Miami and San Juan for Caribbean Sailings in Fall

Crystal Cruises is moving the Serenity to Miami and San Juan for Caribbean sailings this fall, in place of previously scheduled cruises to Canada/New England.

Crystal announced its new Sunkissed Chic and Tropical Interlude Caribbean voyages for October and November in a press release, with the ship sailing between Miami and San Juan.

The itineraries can be combined for an extended 14-night Caribbean vacation, round-trip from Miami without repeating ports.

The new voyages offer the company's new Simply the Best program, which includes the best stateroom or suite available at the time of booking; reduced deposit of just $100 per guest; low Solo Fares from 125 percent; $250 As You Wish shipboard credit per stateroom or suite (based on double occupancy); and 10 percent cruise fare savings when guests choose the combined 14-night itinerary.

“Our new Caribbean itineraries offer guests a warm return to luxury travel, with exceptional value on the acclaimed Crystal Experience,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales. “This value, combined with convenient air travel between Miami and San Juan and Crystal’s signature all-inclusive amenities and experiences and personalized service, adds up to a wonderful opportunity for travelers to save on a true luxury vacation.”

Crystal Serenity’s new Caribbean itineraries include:

Sunkissed Chic, Miami to San Juan, embarking October 1, October 15 and October 29: calling in Cruz Bay, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands (maiden call); St. John’s, Antigua; Gustavia, St. Barts (overnight); and Phillipsburg, St. Maarten.

Tropical Interlude, San Juan to Miami, embarking October 8, October 22 and November 5: calling in Ocho Rios, Jamaica; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Cruise fares for the voyages begin at just $1,399 per guest; travelers with Future Cruise Credits may redeem them on these voyages.