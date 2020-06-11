Fred. Olsen Asks Guests to Name Next Fleet Event

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announced it is giving its passengers the opportunity to name its third fleet get-together in October 2021, when the company’s four ocean ships – Balmoral, Braemar, Boudicca and Black Watch - will meet up in Lisbon, Portugal.

A poll is now live on the Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines website, giving guests the chance to choose from three names for the event, or suggest their own.

The options include Four Fred.s in Lisbon, Four Ladies in Lisbon, and Four B’s in Lisbon.

It forms part of Fred. Olsen’s virtual cruise program, which this week is reminiscing on the past two fleet reunions and the destinations they have visited, according to a statement.

In 2015, Fred. Olsen’s four ships came together for Four B’s in Bergen, followed by Captain’s In Cadiz in September 2018.

Ben Williams, Head of Digital at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We know that our guests have loved taking part in our virtual cruises, and this week has been particularly special as we look back to these fantastic events. So we thought what better way to get them involved than to allow them to choose the name for the next one?

“We can’t wait to get our four ships back together again in Lisbon next year, and look forward to seeing our guests, old and new, there with us.”