Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Odyssey of the Seas Progressing at Meyer Werft

Odyssey of the Seas

The Odyssey of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International's new ship, is progressing well at Meyer Werft, as the shipbuilder recently shared photos of the construction progress.

The photos also show a Meyer Werft worker wearing a face mask, highlighting COVID-19 procedures in place at the Germany-based shipyard.

Odyssey of the Seas

An updated timeline for the ship delivery and launch has not been revealed, but previously, Royal Caribbean International announced the new Odyssey of the Seas will homeport in Port Everglades starting in Nov. 2020, sailing eight- and six-night Caribbean cruises ahead of her inaugural year in Europe for summer 2021.

The ship is a sister to the 2019-built Spectrum of the Seas, as the Quantum-Ultra Class builds on the successful Quantum, Anthem and Ovation of the Seas.

The Odyssey of the Seas will be the first Quantum Ultra Class ship to call on Aruba and Curacao as part of its eight-night itineraries, the company said.

Six-night voyages will featuring Cozumel, Grand Cayman and CocoCay.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 237,130 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Port NOLA

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today