Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) has announced the launch of two new themed cruises for 2021; an Easter cruise and a Back to the 80s theme cruise.

The Marco Polo sails on an Easter Themed 10-night British Isles Discovery cruise from London Tilbury on April 1, with fares available from £699pp.

Guests can also join a musical voyage, Back to the 80s, onboard Columbus on a three-night Spring Break to Rotterdam and Antwerp sailing from London Tilbury on May 6, with fares available from £319pp.

The Marco Polo’s special Easter theme cruise will feature celebrity comedy entertainers Jimmy Cricket and Sue Hodge from Allo Allo.

Sailing from London Tilbury the ship will call in Rotterdam, the Orkney Islands, Isle of Skye, Isle of Mull, Belfast, Isles of Scilly, Guernsey, Honfleur, returning to London Tilbury.