Princess Cancels Select Sailings in Australia, Canada and Taiwan

Princess Cruises has been forced to cancel select sailings in Canada, Australia and Taiwan due to port closures, according to a press release.

Cancelled Sailings:

• All cruises sailing in and out of Australia through mid-September on Sea Princess, Majestic Princess, Sun Princess and Sapphire Princess.

• All cruises in and out of Vancouver and Seattle in September and October on Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, Grand Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess and Star Princess.

• Pacific and California Coast 7-day roundtrip cruises from San Francisco departing in September and October 2020 on Star Princess.

• All roundtrip cruises from Keelung, Taiwan, departing August 2020 on Majestic Princess.

Guests currently booked on these canceled voyages, who have paid Princess in full, will have the option to receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare (not applicable on charter voyages).

For guests who have not paid in full, Princess will Double the Deposit, providing a refundable FCC for the money currently on deposit plus a matching bonus FCC that can be used on any voyage through May 1, 2022. The matching bonus FCC is non-refundable, will not exceed the base cruise fare amount of the currently booked cruise and will have a minimum value of $100 per person.

For Sea Princess, Sun Princess, and Sapphire Princess May and June sailings a different offer was provided.

Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking.