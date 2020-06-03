Silversea Launches 86 New Cruises for Winter 2021-2022; Muse to Australia

Silversea Cruises has unveiled 86 new itineraries for winter 2021-2022.

Departing between October 2021 and April 2022, the new voyages will call in 222 destinations in 67 countries, including eight maiden calls.

The new itineraries will go on general sale from June 17, 2020.

“We are delighted to open this exclusive pre-sale on our new winter 2021/2022 voyages,” saod Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our Venetian Society members have traveled the world extensively, experiencing new and unusual moments that capture the spirit of discovery and authenticity. Our destination experts have crafted our latest voyage collection with our guests in mind: from a maiden call in Manama, the vibrant capital of Bahrain, to an in-depth exploration of the Amazon River, and an endless number of adventures in between, the range and quality of experiences on offer is simply unique.”

Maiden calls include Manama, Bahrain; Miyako, Japan; Makassar, Indonesia; Phillip Island, Australia; Kingstown, St. Vincent; Geelong, Australia; Vigan Salomague Port, the Philippines; and Puerto Bolivar, Ecuador.

The Silver Muse and Shadow will sail down under on 12 voyages.

The Muse, Moon and Shadow will also be in Asia, offering Japan, Vietnam and new itineraries to Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. Guests will enjoy discovery of Japan on four round-trip voyages from Tokyo, as well as options in Southeast Asia, with a focus on captivating Vietnam, and experiences in Komodo, Makassar, and Bali, among others.

In the Caribbean, guests can sail from Port Everglades and Bridgetown on the Spirit and Whisper.

There are also new itineraries in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, plus new cruises in the Indian Ocean’s destinations of India, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar: A maiden call in Manama, the capital city of Bahrain, will highlight a new itinerary in the Persian Gulf aboard Silver Moon, while calls in Muscat, Luxor, Petra, the Suez Canal, Israel, and Rhodes will showcase the best of the Middle East for guests on another itinerary aboard the same ship. In addition, Silver Moon will also take guests to Phuket, as well as the temples of Yangon on a three-day call, Colombo, Cochin, New Mangalore, and Mumbai from Valentine’s Day in 2022.

Also on sale is a 74-night circumnavigation of South America aboard the Silver Dawn, with an exploration of the Amazon River: Sailing round-trip from Fort Lauderdale, this Grand Voyage will take guests deep into the gems of South America, with multiple calls in Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil.

The Silver Whisper will offer the brand's world cruise, Tale of Tales 2022, sailing from 65°S to 65°N, Silver Whisper will visit 69 destinations across 32 countries, including calls in South America, Antarctica and the Seychelles.





