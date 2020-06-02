Keel Laid for Janssonius at Brodosplit

Janssonius Keel-Laying

The keel for Oceanwide's new Janssonius has been laid at Brodosplit shipyard in Croatia. 

The ship is scheduled to launch in 2021 and enter service late in the year in Antarctica. 

Hondius

The Janssonius is designed in the same fashion as the Hondius (pictured above), launched last year, and will be a Polar Class 6 vessel with a passenger capacity of 170 in 80 cabins and a crew of 72 that includes hotel staff, ship crew, and expedition guides.

The Janssonius keel-laying ceremony was attended by Oceanwide Founder and Shareholder Wijnand van Gessel; COO, Mark van der Hulst; and other principal members of Oceanwide and Brodosplit. 

