'Crystal Voyage Assurance' Protects Against Unexpected Itinerary Changes

Crystal Cruises is announced implementing a new Crystal Voyage Assurance policy for select 2020 and 2021 sailings.

The new policy offers an added layer of assurance in the event that travel restrictions require significant changes to set itineraries – either embarkation or disembarkation port and/or more than 30 percent of the published ports of call – allowing guests seven days, from the date of Crystal’s communication of revised itinerary, to cancel for a full 100 percent cruise fare and port charges refund, according to a press release.

The policy is designed to provide travelers with additional peace of mind as they plan upcoming voyages for the end of the year and early 2021, according to a Crystal statement.

Crystal Voyage Assurance applies to new and existing bookings on Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity for departures from November 2020 through April 2021, including itineraries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and the 2021 Full World Cruise and all of its segments (including the final segment, which departs in May 2021).