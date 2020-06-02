Jalesh Cruises Partners For API Integration

Jalesh Cruises has launched an industry-first API integration with travel companies Akbar Travels, Riya Travels, and Jagsons Travel Private Limited.

Through this partnership, the Jalesh API will integrate with the travel agencies existing systems by providing them with a convenient and seamless experience and update on a real-time basis, according to a press release.

Through the API integration, the travel agents will avail of the benefits of the live inventory position available on Jalesh Cruise’s website, including the availability of current offers and other benefits.

Other benefits available to customers include simplified and smooth cash payment options, cancellation and change functionalities, flexibility and convenience to book from any device and desktop across the globe.

This integration will provide travel partners a single platform for bookings and will expand their medium and reach to smaller towns and cities for cruise bookings, according to a statement.

It will also provide a real-time inventory and allow them to search for all available options which will enable them in providing superior customer experience.

Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO, Jalesh Cruises said: “We have been constantly evolving in offering the best of solutions and experience to both our partners and passengers. Our integration with Akhbar Travels, Riya Travels and Jagsons Travel will help us ensure a convenient and hassle-free experience for all our stakeholders."