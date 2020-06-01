Croatian Prime Minister Tours Scenic Eclipse

Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, toured Scenic Eclipse on May 24, noting the commitment made by Scenic Group to build five vessels in the Rijeka shipyard in Croatia, according to a prepared statement.

Scenic Group Chairman and founder, Glen Moroney, greeted the Prime Minister via video call from Switzerland.

Then Prime Minister Plenkovic met with Sasa Coklijat, Director of Scenic Group’s subsidiary MKM Yachts and Scenic Eclipse Captain James Griffiths, for a private tour of the 228-guest Eclipse.

The shipyard visit follows the commencement of steel cutting and construction of Scenic Eclipse II, the second ship in Scenic Group’s ocean fleet.

Scenic Group’s wholly owned subsidiary, MKM Yachts, recently completed an agreement with the Croatian Government for a dedicated and separate section of the existing Maj 3 Shipyard in Rijeka.

The newbuilds will commence with the construction of Scenic Eclipse II, with a further four custom-built vessels to follow over the next six years, Scenic said, in a prepared release.