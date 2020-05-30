WTTC Launches Global ‘Safety’ Stamp

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has launched what it calls the world’s first ever global safety and hygiene stamp.

According to the WTTC, the stamp will allow travelers to recognize governments and businesses around the world which have adopted health and hygiene global standardized protocols – so consumers can experience ‘Safe Travels.'

The move by WTTC, which represents the global travel and tourism private sector, is also said to have received the backing of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Eligible businesses such as hotels, restaurants, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, restaurants, outdoor shopping, transportation and airports, will be able to use the stamp once the health and hygiene protocols outlined by WTTC have been implemented.

Destinations will also be able to award the stamp of approval to local suppliers.

The WTTC said that the launch of global protocols to boost travel and tourism have been embraced by over 200 CEO’s including some of the world’s major tourism groups. Trip.com and Expedia are also said to support WTTC’s initiative to reassure travelers and bring back confidence to travel and tourism.

In a prepared statement Gloria Guevara, WTTC president and CEO, said: “We have learned from past crises that global standard protocols and consistency provides confidence for the traveler. Our new global safety stamp is designed to help the rebuild consumer confidence worldwide.

“We are excited that Saudi Arabia, which is Chair of the G20 tourism group, as well as popular destinations such as Cancun, one biggest destinations in the world, Portugal, one of the fastest growing countries in Europe and the holiday cities of Barcelona and Seville, amongst others, are among the first destinations to back the stamp and implement global standard protocols to recover faster.

“Now travelers will be able to recognize the businesses and destinations worldwide which have adopted the new set of global protocols that will encourage the return of ‘Safe Travels’ around the world. It will, in turn, help the travel and tourism sector to reopen for business and move in a coordinated approach.”

WTTC said it launched the first of range of new worldwide measures last week. They are designed to provide consistency to destinations and countries, as well as guidance to travel providers and travelers about the new approach to health, hygiene, deep cleansing and physical distancing, in the post COVID-19 world.

The protocols are being defined following the experience of WTTC members in dealing with COVID19 and based on the best available medical evidence, following guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

WTTC also stated that it is collaborating with international organizations such the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Airports Council International (ACI), and Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) to ensure alignment across the sector.