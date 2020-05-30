Oceania Debuts New Campaign 'Remember the Future'

Oceania Cruises has unveiled its new ‘Remember the Future’ print and digital brand campaign.

Premiering in consumer- and trade-facing print publications as well as digitally and across social mediums, the new branding is emotive, evocative, and tinged with romance, the company said, in a press release.

“We wanted to create something fresh and uplifting while remaining sensitive to the current moods of our guests and the traveling public,” stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises. “Our loyal guests are eagerly booking for 2021 and 2022, and the ‘It’s All Ahead of You’ messaging poignantly underscores the hopefulness and anticipation of future travel and the bright days ahead of us all.”

The campaign is also said to reinforce the brand's core pillars of Exquisitely Crafted Cuisine, Curated Travel Experiences and Small Ship Luxury.

“These core tenants not only guided the creation of the campaign, they embody and encapsulate the Oceania Cruises Experience and the foundation of our brand,” added James Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.