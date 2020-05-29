Princess Launches 2022 World Cruise, Spanning 111 Days

Princess Cruises has launched the 111-day its 2022 world cruise, featuring 51 destinations, 29 countries and six continents, with two roundtrip options - from Ft. Lauderdale (Jan. 5, 2022) or Los Angeles (Jan. 19, 2022).

Sailing on the Island Princess, this voyage will feature the exclusive Princess MedallionClass Experience, the company said.

This world cruise will cross the equator twice, feature 11 late night calls including an overnight stay in Dubai, travel 34,000 nautical miles and visit 25 UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the Archaeological City of Petra from Aqaba and the historical city of Jerusalem.

Port of calls include the Panama Canal, Bermuda, Puntarenas (Costa Rica), Barcelona, Rome, Monte Carlo, Athens, Suez Canal, Singapore, Bali, Fiordland National Park, Pago Pago, and two stops in Hawaii. Late night calls will be offered at destinations such as Malta, Genoa, Abu Dhabi, Sydney, Auckland and Mykonos.