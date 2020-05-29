Norwegian Announces Closing of $400 Million Investment by L Catterton

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced that it closed its previously announced private placement of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its exchangeable senior notes due 2026 to an affiliate of L Catterton.

The Private Exchangeable Notes will be general senior unsecured obligations of the company, and will be exchangeable at the holder’s option at any time prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the maturity date into Series A Preference Shares of NCLC, which shall be automatically exchangeable into a number of ordinary shares of NCLH.

The initial exchange rate per $1,000 principal amount of Private Exchangeable Notes is approximately 82.6446 ordinary shares of NCLH, which is equivalent to an initial exchange price of $12.10 per ordinary share, subject to future adjustment in certain circumstances.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as placement agent to the Company