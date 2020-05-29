Norwegian Announces Closing of $400 Million Investment by L Catterton

Norwegian Dawn

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced that it closed its previously announced private placement of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its exchangeable senior notes due 2026 to an affiliate of L Catterton.

The Private Exchangeable Notes will be general senior unsecured obligations of the company, and will be exchangeable at the holder’s option at any time prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the maturity date into Series A Preference Shares of NCLC, which shall be automatically exchangeable into a number of ordinary shares of NCLH.

The initial exchange rate per $1,000 principal amount of Private Exchangeable Notes is approximately 82.6446 ordinary shares of NCLH, which is equivalent to an initial exchange price of $12.10 per ordinary share, subject to future adjustment in certain circumstances.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as placement agent to the Company

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 237,130 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Coca Cola