SeaDream To Sell Cruises to Local Source Market in Norway

SeaDream Yacht Club has announced a summer program in Norway for the Norwegian source market, running from June to September.

Norwegian entry and travel restrictions temporarily prevent non-Norwegians from entering the country unless they have residency or work permits or family relationships, and will be subject to a 14-day quarantine. This also means that crew is very unlikely to be able go ashore while sailing in Norway this summer.

While travel restrictions prevent non-Norwegian visitors and tourists from traveling to Norway this summer, they also prevent Norwegians from traveling outside of Norway for vacation and leisure purposes. Hence, SeaDream may be able to tap into a pent-up travel demand.

SeaDream has announced 12-day cruises between Oslo and Tromsø, calling at Skagen in Denmark, the only call outside of Norway, Rosendal, Bergen, Flåm, Olden, Geiranger, Ålesund and Rørvik, in addition to spending three days in the Lofoten islands.

Seven-day cruises between Oslo and Bergen also call at Skagen in addition to Olden, Geiranger, Ålesund, Flåm and Rosendal.

Both of the brand’s Bahamian-flagged vessels, the 112-passenger SeaDream I and SeaDream II, are expected to sail the Norwegian program.

Rates or sailing dates were not immediately available.