SeaDream Will Cruise in Norway This June

SeaDream Yacht Club has revealed plans to begin sailing in Norway in June 2020 and is open for bookings on nine new 2020 Norway voyages from June to September.

The itineraries include hand-picked destinations by SeaDream’s Norwegian founder and owner, Atle Brynestad.

Following the company's pause in operations, its ships were repositioned to Lisbon where the crew choosing to stay onboard have been busy doing maintenance and upgrades. The installation of a basketball hoop by the pool deck, yoga, and other activities have kept them busy and active, according to a press release.

The chefs have spent the time coming up with new dishes, and the deck crew has painted, replaced the teak deck, and performed other maintenance tasks without inconveniencing guests onboard.

“It has been very apparent from our frequent video calls with the onboard teams that without our guests, the yachts are simply not the same and that the crew genuinely miss serving our loyal guests,” said Andreas Brynestad, executive vice president.

SeaDreams ships are going further north before, heading to the Arctic Circle.

“We believe that there is no better way to experience Norway this summer than onboard SeaDream. We know our guests will enjoy the SeaDream experience of casual elegance and gourmet dining accompanied by the most beautiful backdrop in the world. Our yachts offer a naturally healthy, outdoor environment where space, fresh air, and healthy food have always been a central component. We are so excited to be back doing what we do best – bringing our signature SeaDream service to our loyal guests.” said Andreas Brynestad.

The newly-announced voyages include two options: a seven-day voyage to Bergen and a 12-day voyage with 3 days in Lofoten,.