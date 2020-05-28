Adonis Maritime Suite Adds Virus Risk Mitigation

Adonis today announced that it will include infrared facial scanning and pre-boarding checklists in the Adonis Maritime Suite to mitigate health risks and allow organizations to safely resume their business operations, according to a press release.

"The ability to unobtrusively monitor the temperatures of crew during security check-in/check-out and during onboard activities, combined with a streamlined process for checking potential exposure to COVID-19 during pre-boarding, will give maritime organizations the safeguards and confidence they and their customers need to return to work," the company said, in a statement.

Infrared (IR) facial temperature scanning, which is integrated into the Adonis Clock Module sends an alert when a person’s body temperature exceeds pre-set levels, signalling the crew to take immediate action to avert potential health issues.

The pre-boarding check lists, which will be part of the Adonis Employee Portal, allows the organization to ask key questions in determining one’s potential exposure to the virus.

Based on the answers given, notifications and warnings can be generated and sent to crew planners, shipboard managers and others.

The pandemic has put severe pressure on the maritime sector to introduce new policies and procedures to restore the confidence of both crew and passengers, which is why helping our customers mitigate the impact Covid-19 has been our top priority,” said Erick Meijer, Adonis Product Director. “Over the past several weeks we’ve worked in close collaboration with several maritime organizations to develop these safeguards so they can prepare their crews and passengers for safe voyages.”