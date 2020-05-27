Crystal Unveils Serenity's 2023 Voyages

Crystal Cruises has announced the complete 2023 deployment for the Crystal Serenity which includes 32 sailings ranging in length from seven to 23 nights – including the 140-night Wild Kingdoms & Exotic Discoveries World Cruise that was announced in April.

Crystal Serenity’s 2023 voyages will be available for booking on June 3, 2020, with Crystal’s new Easy Book program offering reduced deposits and waived admin fees for all new bookings made through June 30, 2020.

“Many travelers are anticipating their next great journeys now more than ever, and we know that offering our guests an abundance of choices and time to plan only adds to the inspiration,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales. “The 2023 sailings aboard Crystal Serenity are a collection of the world’s most coveted destinations, featuring the places travelers love most, whether they’re just daydreaming of returning again after many cherished visits, or the place has always topped their must-see lists. Combined with the onboard experience of a ship that is a beloved destination unto itself, every itinerary is an enriching opportunity for travelers.”

Highlights:

Wild Kingdoms & Exotic Discoveries World Cruise – 140 nights in total from Miami, with alternative disembarkation options in Venice and Athens for 128- and 119-night itineraries, respectively. The voyage visits 73 destinations in all, including five maiden ports and 19 overnights across 40 countries on six continents – with a focus on the world’s greatest wonders and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Destinations range from the South Pacific and Papua New Guinea to Myanmar, the Seychelles, African safaris and Egypt’s ancient wonders.

A connoisseur’s collection of the Black Sea, Mediterranean and Western Europe – Guests explore Italy, Greece, Spain and Portugal, plus sojourns through the Black Sea calling in Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Turkey; along the Dalmatian Coast to Croatia and Montenegro; the romantic ports of Iberia. Offered June through August.

Guests seeking extended journeys throughout the year, outside the full World Cruise, can combine multiple voyages for up to 100 days of luxury exploration without repeating a port. Crystal Symphony’s 2023 deployment will be announced in July, the company said.