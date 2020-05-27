Victory Cruise Lines Suspends 2020 Cruise Season; Looks to 2021

Victory Cruise Lines announced it will cancel all planned itineraries for the remainder of the 2020 season due to prolonged governmental restrictions and uncertainties of future travel through Canadian waters, according to a statement.

Victory said it will continue to focus efforts on the upcoming 2021 season, which includes the debut of the Ocean Victory in Alaska and new itineraries on the Great Lakes, Canadian Maritimes, New England and the Southeastern U.S.

“The decision to suspend service for 2020 was a difficult and disappointing choice but necessary in response to uncertainties of Canadian travel in the coming months. In anticipation of operating, we have taken this time to implement cutting-edge health and safety protocols. We will now focus on our exciting new itineraries planned for 2021, including the Ocean Victory in Alaska,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company, which owns Victory. “The health, safety and confidence of our guests, crew and partners is our number one priority, and we will return in 2021 stronger and better than ever.”

In 2021, Victory will roll out new itineraries including the 12- and 13-day Discover Beyond Alaska Expedition Cruises on the upcoming Ocean Victory between Vancouver, B.C. and Sitka, Alaska. The Victory I and Victory II will also return with refreshed routes, including a 12-day Southeastern U.S. cruise that sails roundtrip to Amelia Island, Fla. (Fernandina Beach).

Victory said it will also be announcing plans for new winter itineraries for both the Victory I and Victory II.

For guests who are booked to sail on the Victory I or Victory II in 2020, no action is necessary at this time. The VCL customer service team will reach out directly to guests and travel agents in the coming days to answer any questions and advise on available options, which include the opportunity to rebook on a later date, a 125 percent cruise credit or a full refund.