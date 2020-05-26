Fain: 'Working on Detailed Set of Protocols' to Restart Cruising

"Our ships are shut down, theme parks are closed, hotels are empty and most airplanes are still parked in the hangar," said Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises, in a Tuesday video update.

Fain said there are encouraging signs starting to emerge.

"Some days, you can really see the clearing ahead," he said, noting the number of new COVID-19 cases are on the decline.

Fain said that while the industry wants to resume operating, it will not until it can do so properly and with the proper safeguards for guests and crew. Hence, the company is working on a detailed set of protocols and procedures, he said.

"We have the luxury of time to develop and to refine our ideas," said Fain. "Stay tuned. We will soon be talking more about our way forward."

Full Video: