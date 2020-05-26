CMV Has Booking Momentum for Baltic and St. Petersburg for 2021

Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) is seeing growing interest in cruise holidays sailing to the Baltic cities and St. Petersburg in 2021, according to a press release.

CMV’s fleet of smaller to medium sized cruise ships sail from a range of UK ports including London Tilbury, Newcastle, Portsmouth and Harwich to Baltic destinations, according to the company, with a nine-night cruise departing October 17 2021 from Portsmouth is available from just £699 per person, included in the buy one, get one free offer the company is pushing.

The Baltic cruises include "Hidden Baltic Treasures" sailing from London Tilbury April 11 for 12 nights onboard CMV’s Marco Polo visiting Holland, Denmark, Germany with an option to see Berlin, Lithuania and Poland.

A number of CMV cruises to the Baltic include an overnight stop in St. Petersburg. The Columbus sails June 5 2021 from London Tilbury on a 14-night Baltic Cities and St. Petersburg itinerary. This itinerary also includes Copenhagen, Tallinn, Helsinki and Stockholm. Fares are available from £1135pp. The Columbus sails on a similar itinerary September 16 2021.