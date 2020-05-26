Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Disney Cruise Line Returns 52 Crew Home to Trinidad

Disney Fantasy Lifeboat

Disney Cruise Line has returned 52 crew home to Trinidad, as the crew arrived at the island and will now go to the University of the West Indies' Debe Campus where they will be placed into mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Crew were greeted by medical staff following disembarking from two tender transits from the Disney Fantasy. The ship was not allowed to dock and had arrived in the area last week. 

Crew saw temperature checks and then went through an immigration process before boarding buses in a controlled environment en route to two weeks at the Debe Campus.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 237,130 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Cruise Maryland
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report