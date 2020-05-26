Disney Cruise Line Returns 52 Crew Home to Trinidad

Disney Cruise Line has returned 52 crew home to Trinidad, as the crew arrived at the island and will now go to the University of the West Indies' Debe Campus where they will be placed into mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Crew were greeted by medical staff following disembarking from two tender transits from the Disney Fantasy. The ship was not allowed to dock and had arrived in the area last week.

Crew saw temperature checks and then went through an immigration process before boarding buses in a controlled environment en route to two weeks at the Debe Campus.