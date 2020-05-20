Virgin Pushes Start Date for Cruises to October 16

Virgin Voyages has extended its delayed launch and will now start revenue service in October, as opposed to August, according to a memo sent to travel partners.

"We’ve been working hard to find a way to set sail by August, but that hasn’t turned out to be possible," the company said.

"We appreciate how many of your Sailors were excited to sail with us, so we understand how disappointing this news is. But we trust you and your Sailors will understand our decision given the evolving global health challenge we’re all up against.

"As of right now, our first sailing is planned for October 16th, 2020, and we’ve rescheduled the Richard’s Birthday Bash sailing for July 14th, 2021. This sailing will still be a once in a lifetime experience for us to have fun, while also continuing our tradition of doing business for good."