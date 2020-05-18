Atlas Ocean Announces 2021 Caribbean and South America Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages today announced that the company is adding four exciting Transatlantic, Caribbean and South America itineraries in October and November 2021.

The World Navigator, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ first ship, will cruise the Atlantic Ocean from Portugal to the Southern Caribbean islands before bringing guests along South America’s east coast to Tierra del Fuego, according to a statement.

“Beginning July 2021, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ distinct, excitement-driven Luxe-Adventure journeys will offer new world explorers an unmatched travel experience aboard our new, safe, small, clean and green ship, World Navigator,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “We’ve adjusted our inaugural-year deployment to bring World Navigator to the Caribbean so U.S. and Canadian travelers can embark on an adventure closer to home. And, the new Transatlantic, Caribbean and South America itineraries provide our valued travel advisor partners more options when discussing future 2021 travel with their clients and to take advantage of our 'Get Paid Now' offer.”

Guests can save up to $2,000 per suite and stateroom, and receive free air travel and more, on bookings made by June 30, 2020:

• $1,000 savings plus free business-class air travel per suite guest

• $500 savings plus free economy-class air per Horizon- or Veranda-stateroom guest

• Reduced, 50-percent deposit

• Free changes to any itinerary, departing before March 31, 2022.

“We’re expanding our 'Get Paid Now' offer, the industry’s most generous and immediate incentive program, to include our new Caribbean and South American Luxe-Adventure journeys to recognize Travel Advisors for their hard work,” said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships. “In addition to their 15 percent commission, we will reward them with a $500 or $750 gift card now. Their clients also have confidence that they can change – for free – their Luxe-Adventure journey of a lifetime to any other itinerary through March 2022.”

Travel Advisors can take advantage of Atlas Ocean Voyages' 'Get Paid Now' offer for all deposited World Navigator 2021/22 bookings and receive:

• A $750 gift card per suite NOW

• A $500 gift card per Horizon and Veranda stateroom NOW

• 15% commission

The World Navigator will depart October 4, 2021, on a 13-night voyage, from Lisbon, Portugal. Guests will follow the winds of colonial explorers and call at some of the Atlantic’s most beautiful islands, including Madeira, Tenerife, St. Lucia and Barbados.

From Barbados, a 10-night itinerary, departing October 19, will bring guests on an epic equatorial crossing, via the north coast of South America, to Recife, Brazil.

Next up is a 13-night journey, departing October 29 from Recife, to Montevideo, Uruguay. Guest visit laid-back Brazilian ports of Buzios, and Paraty; explore the steep, cobblestone streets of one of South America’s oldest colonial cities, Salvador de Bahia; and revel in Uruguay’s resort city of Punta del Este. World Navigator guests also enjoy overnights in Rio de Janiero and in Itajai.