MarineXchange Provides Free Licenses of MXP Protect

MXP Protect

Since announcing MXP Protect last week, MarineXchange said cruise companies expressed strong interest in the features and functionality of the solution, leading the software company to offer free licenses of MXP Protect.

“We at MarineXchange want to do our part and will therefore provide free licences for the thermal imaging/facial recognition software solution to all cruise companies.” said Hannes Lindthaler, Managing Director of MarineXchange Software.

The thermal imaging/facial recognition solution is part of an array of specific software features that make up MXP Protect.

Since guests, crew and visitors can be continuously monitored via thermal scanners, measures can be taken quickly and proactively. Via the provided API, integration to other common shipboard systems is possible but is subject to the limitation of those systems.

