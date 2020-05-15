First Look: Silver Origin During Sea Trials

Silver Origin

The new 100-guest Silver Origin was put through the paces at the end of April as she departed De Hoop for a full three-day set of sea trials.

Purpose built for the Galapagos Islands, the ship will enter service later this year.

The Silver Origin will be the only ship in the Galapagos Islands to offer butler service to all suites, according to Silversea.

Silver Origin

Among the interior highlights is Basecamp, an elegant lounge in which guests can socialize before and after excursions. Connecting with the ship’s Zodiac embarkation area to represent the synergy between destination and ship, it will host educational activities, through which guests will be able to interact with the onboard Expedition Team to learn more about the rare wildlife, landscapes and history of the Galapagos Islands, before and after experiencing these attractions first-hand. Basecamp will feature a large, interactive digital wall—through which guests will be able to access destination-related content, including pictures, videos, excursion previews and scientific presentations.

It's the company's first destination-specific ship featuring a team of Ecuadorian national expert guides, the highest crew-to-guest ratio in the Galapagos, an interactive basecamp, Ecuadorian-inspired cuisine and more.

