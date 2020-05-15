Dream Cruises Begins Roller Coaster Test Setup

Dream Cruises' roller coaster for the new Global Dream is currently being built for testing in the immediate vicinity of the MV Werften shipyards in Germany.

Last October, Dream and Maurer Rides announced the world's longest roller coaster at sea onboard the Global Dream. The "Spike®-Coaster" type roller coaster, called Space Cruiser by Dream Cruises - will be the highlight of the "Dream Park at the Pier”, the very first theme park at sea.

What was previously only possible with animations and graphics is now becoming reality as one of the most exciting cruise ship attractions to date is already being set up on land in advance for testing purposes.

Marco Hartwig, Project Manager Maurer Rides, said: "Among other things, the test setup will be used to test the installation methodology especially designed for ship assembly. Furthermore, the conductor rail and gear rack along the roller coaster track, which is necessary for the generation and transmission in the electric motor, can be installed on land in advance. This saves valuable time during the ship assembly. The aim is also to collect all the 93 support base points coordinates after the roller coaster has been completed and then forward them to the shipyard for preparation and positioning for the deck foundations. With the help of this elaborate procedure, we can ensure that the support base points on the deck of the ship are in the correct positions later."

After the installation, three Spike vehicles will be put into operation step by step and the system control will be thoroughly tested.

Before the roller coaster leaves the test site in Güstrow, Germany, the system will be dismantled and transported to the shipyard for final assembly.

For guests, the ride starts with an acceleration section followed by two closely spaced inclined 90-degree curves. The following two camelbacks provide a spectacular and breathtaking launch above the railing and the heads of the passengers, with a maximum speed of up to 60km/h.

A 360-degree downward and upward helix form the end of the 303-meter-long track before the vehicles reach the station again.

“Dream Cruises is extremely excited to be working with Maurer Rides to create this spectacular new attraction at sea on board Global Dream. We are thrilled with the progress of the construction of the roller coaster and are excited to unveil this ride to our guests when our ship launches,” said Michael Goh, President of Dream Cruises.